Angkas asks QC court to exclude two other players in motorcycle taxi pilot study

Urges court to stop imposition of cap on number of participating riders, too

(Eagle News) — Angkas has asked a Quezon City court to stop the imposition of a cap on the number of participating riders in the pilot run of motorcycle taxis and to exclude the two other motorcycle ride-hailing service providers WeMove Things/JoyRide and Move It in the pilot program.

In its petition filed before the Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 223, Angkas also asked the court to stop the apprehension of “excess riders.”

Angkas filed the petition even after George Royeca, the group’s chief rider advocate, apologized for the firm’s previous actions and gave the assurance it would cooperate with the Department of Transportation and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board.

The apology was issued after the Inter-Agency Technical Working Group studying motorcycle taxis said the company could be blacklisted for violating some provisions in the ongoing pilot study, including operating in areas outside of the study’s area of operation.

The TWG slammed Angkas for being “two-faced.”

“Dito natin makikita na doble kara ang Angkas. Noong isang araw, nag-sorry sila sa harap ng media. Nangako na susundin nila ang guidelines at makikipag-usap sa gobyerno. Ngayon, nagpunta sila sa korte para i-challenge ang gobyerno. Kasama sa petisyon nila na tanggalin sa pilot study ang Joyride at Move It,” Transportation Assistant Secretary for Communications Goddes Hope Libiran said.

According to Libiran, the petition for a TRO that was filed by Angkas also shows that Angkas is “telling a lie” and is not ready to release its monopolistic hold on the motorcycle ride-hailing service sector.

“Gusto nila, sila lang. Hindi ba pagkontra din ito sa dati nilang statement na wala silang problema sa kompetisyon? Ano yon, kasinungalingan lang?” she asked.

Earlier, Angkas lodged a case and was granted a temporary restraining order by a Mandaluyong City regional trial court in 2018.

The lower court’s decision, was, however, reversed by the Supreme Court.

On Jan. 6, 2020, a Mandaluyong court issued a 72-hour temporary restraining order in favor of Angkas.

The TRO essentially barred the DOTr and the LTFRB from implementing Section 10 of the revised guidelines which imposed a rider cap of 30,000 for Metro Manila and 9,000 in Metro Cebu.