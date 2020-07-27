Andanar: President Duterte’s SONA to last for 1 hour, 20 mins without ad-libs

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte’s fifth State of the Nation Address today, July 27, won’t go beyond 1 hour and 20 minutes.

But Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said in an interview that that was assuming the chief executive would not make ad-libs in between.

According to Andanar, it was the President’s “prerogative” to do the same.

“It will begin at 4 p.m.,” Andanar said, noting that the House and the Senate would open the floor as was tradition.

Authorities have said only Cabinet members who tested negative for COVID-19 would be allowed to attend the SONA at the Batasang Pambansa.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque had said 15 slots had been allotted for the Cabinet members.

So far, Roque, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, Interior Secretary Año, Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado, and Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana have been confirmed as attendees.

Senate President Tito Sotto has said only 50 people are allowed inside Batasang Pambansa.