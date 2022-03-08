Andanar named acting Palace spokesperson

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte has named Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar as acting presidential spokesperson.
The Palace made the announcement about Andanar’s designation on Tuesday, March 8.
The announcement came a day after Karlo Nograles, then the acting Palace spokesperson, was appointed chair of the Civil Service Commission by the President.
Nograles replaced Alicia dela Rosa-Bala who retired in February, the end of her seven-year term.
If Nograles’ appointment is confirmed by Congress, he will hold the post until 2029.
Andanar is set to hold his first press conference as the newly-appointed interim presidential spokesperson.