Amid pandemic, Eleazar appeals against pomp and grandeur in filing of COCs

(Eagle News) — Philippine National Police Chief Guillermo Eleazar on Friday, Oct. 1, urged aspiring political candidates to refrain from resorting to pomp and grandeur when filing their certificates of candidacy.

Eleazar made the appeal as the filing of COCs for elective posts in the 2022 polls kicked off, with at least 20 making the day’s deadline for application.

“Umaapela tayo sa mga kandidato at kanilang mga taga-suporta na kumilos nang naaayon sa panahon,” Eleazar said, noting that the world was facing a pandemic.

According to Eleazar, police officers will be deployed to ensure that the guidelines released by the Commission on Elections on the filing of COCs are strictly followed.

The guidelines include a limit to the number of people each aspiring candidate is allowed to bring when filing.

“Dapat natin tiyakin na masusunod ito upang maiwasan maging super spreader event ang filing ng COCs,” Eleazar said.

He said for the PNP’s part, a sufficient number of police officers will be deployed to enforce minimum public health standards.

The COC filing will end on Oct. 8, Comelec has said.