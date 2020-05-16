“Ambo” weakens into tropical storm, is now over Benguet

(Eagle News)–“Ambo,” now a tropical storm, has further weakened and is now over Benguet.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the center of the tropical storm was so far in the vicinity of Tuba, packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 125 kph.

It is moving in a northwest direction at 15 kph, and is forecast to continue traversing Northern Luzon before emerging over the coastal waters of Ilocos Region tomorrow morning.

It is likely to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Monday afternoon.

Babuyan Islands, the northwestern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Praxedes, Claveria, Sanchez Mira, Pamplona, Abulug), Nueva Vizcaya, the western portion of Quirino (Diffun, Cabarroguis, Nagtipunan), Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, the central portion of Aurora (Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, Baler, San Luis), Nueva Ecija, and Tarlac are under Signal No. 2, which means they will experience “strong to damaging gale/storm-force winds” during the passage of the severe tropical storm, PAGASA said.

Signal No. 1 is hoisted over Batanes, the rest of Cagayan, Isabela, the rest of Quirino, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, and the rest of Aurora.

Today, moderate to heavy rains are forecast over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley and the northern portions of Aurora and Zambales.

Tomorrow, PAGASA said moderate to heavy rains over Batanes.

Sea travel is risky for all types of seacraft over the seaboards of areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals Number 2 and 1 and the east coast of Quezon including Polillo Islands.