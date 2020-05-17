“Ambo” weakens into LPA; Signal no. 1 over Batanes lifted

(Eagle News)–“Ambo” has weakened into a low pressure area as it moves over the Bashi Channel.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as of 4 p.m. today, the center of the LPA was located 125 km northwest of Basco, Batanes.

The tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 over Batanes has now been lifted.

Until tonight, though, light to moderate with at times heavy rains are still forecast over Batanes.

Moderate to rough seas will also be experienced over Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

Fisherfolk and those with small seacraft were advised not to venture out into these areas.