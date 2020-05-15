“Ambo” weakens further as it moves over Northern Bulacan-Southern Nueva Ecija area

Signal No. 2 hoisted over Babuyan Islands, other areas

(Eagle News)–Severe Tropical Storm “Ambo” has weakened further and is now moving over the Northern Bulacan-Southern Nueva Ecija area.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as of 10 p.m., the center of “Ambo” was in the vicinity of San Miguel, Bulacan.

“Ambo” is packing maximum sustained winds of 95 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 160 kph, as it moves northwest at 20 kph.

It is forecast to continue traversing Luzon before emerging over the coastal waters of Ilocos Region tomorrow morning.

Signal No. 2 is hoisted over Babuyan Islands, the northwestern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Praxedes, Claveria, Sanchez Mira, Pamplona, Abulug), southern and western portion of Isabela (Quezon, Mallig, Roxas, Quirino, San Manuel, Burgos, Gamu, Reina Mercedes, Aurora, Luna Cabatuan, Naguilian, Benito Soliven, Cauayan, San Guillermo, Dinapigue, San Mateo, Alicia, Angadanan, Ramon, San Isidro, Echague, Jones, San Agustin, Santiago, Cordon), Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, La Union, Nueva Vizcaya, Nueva Ecija, Quirino, Aurora, Pangasinan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Rizal, and the northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta) including Polillo Islands.

This means these areas will experience “strong to damaging gale/storm-force winds during the passage of the severe tropical storm,” PAGASA said.

Batanes, the rest of mainland Cagayan, the rest of Isabela, Zambales, Bataan, Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, and the central portion of Quezon (Real, Mauban, Sampaloc, Lucban, San Antonio, Tiaong, Dolores, Candelaria, Sariaya, Lucena City, Tayabas, Pagbilao, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Quezon, Alabat, Perez) are under Signal No. 1.

Until morning, moderate to heavy with at times intense rains will prevail over Bulacan, Pampanga, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Aurora, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Benguet, Ifugao, and Isabela.

PAGASA said sea travel is risky for all types of seacraft over the seaboards of areas under tropical cyclone wind signals.