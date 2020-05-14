“Ambo,” now a typhoon, to make landfall over N. Samar tonight; may further intensify prior to landfall

Signal No. 3 hoisted over N. Samar, other areas

(Eagle News)–Signal No. 3 has been hoisted over parts of the country as “Ambo,” now a typhoon, further intensifies and moved closer to Northern Samar on Thursday, May 14.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Northern Samar; the northern portion of Eastern Samar particularly Jipapad, Arteche, Maslog, Dolores, Oras, San Policarpio, Can-avid, Taft;

and the northern portion of Samar, or Calbayog City, Sta. Margarita, Gandara, Pagsanghan, San Jorge, Matuguinao, San Jose de Buan are now under the storm signal, with “Ambo” expected to make landfall over the northeastern portion of Northern Samar this afternoon or early evening before heading towards Sorsogon later tonight.

PAGASA said “Ambo” may further intensify

before it makes landfall.

Signal No. 2 is hoisted over Catanduanes; the eastern portion of Camarines Sur, particularly Siruma, Tinambac, Goa, Lagonoy, San Jose, Garchitorena, Presentacion, Caramoan, Calabanga, Bombon, Magarao, Canaman, Camaligan, Gainza, Pamplona, Naga City, Milaor, San Fernando, Minalabac, Pili, Ocampo, Tigaon, Bula, Baao, Sagñay, Iriga City, Buhi, Nabua, Balatan, Bato; Albay; Sorsogon; and the northern portion of Masbate including Burias and Ticao Islands, particularly San Pascual, Claveria, Monreal, San Jacinto, San Fernando, Batuan, Aroroy, Baleno, Masbate City, Mobo, Uson, Dimasalang, Palanas, Cataingan and Pio V. Corpuz.

The central portion of Samar, or Tarangan, Catbalogan City, Jiabong, Motiong, Paranas, San Sebastian, Hinabangan, Tagapul-an, Almagro, Sto. Niño;

and the central portion of Eastern Samar or Sulat, San Julian, Borongan City, Maydolong are under Signal No. 2 as well.

Signal No. 1 is hoisted over Cavite; Laguna; Batangas; Rizal; Quezon; Marinduque; the eastern portion of Romblon in Banton, Corcuera, Romblon, Magdiwang, Cajidiocan, San Fernando; Camarines Norte; rest of Camarines Sur; rest of Masbate; Biliran; rest of Samar; rest of Eastern Samar; and the northern portion of Leyte or Calubian, San Isidro, Tabango, Villaba, Leyte, Kananga, Capoocan, Carigara, Barugo, San Miguel, Babatngon, Tunga, Jaro, Alangalang, Sta. Fe, Tacloban City, Palo, Pastrana, Dagami, Tabontabon, Tanauan, Tolosa.

Today, heavy to intense with at times torrential rains are forecast over Samar Provinces, with the center of “Ambo” 230 kilometers east of Catarman, Northern Samar.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of up to 150 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 185 kph.

Violent winds and heavy to torrential rains of the eyewall region may begin affecting Northern Samar and the northern portions of Samar and Eastern Samar within 12 hours.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are expected over Sorsogon, Albay, Catanduanes, Masbate, and the rest of Eastern Visayas.

Tomorrow, heavy to intense with at times torrential rains are expected over Bicol Region.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are forecast over Northern Samar, Quezon, Aurora, Marinduque, and Romblon.

In the next 48 hours, a storm surge of 1.0 to 3.0 meters may be experienced over the coastal areas of Northern Samar, Eastern Samar (east coast), Samar (west coast), Sorsogon, Albay, Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Quezon, and Aurora.

“Along with large swells, this storm surge may cause potentially life-threatening coastal inundation,” PAGASA said.

Sea travel is risky for all types of seacrafts over the seaboards of areas under storm signals.