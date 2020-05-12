“Ambo” maintains strength as it remains almost stationary over PHL Sea

(Eagle News)–Tropical Depression “Ambo” has maintained its strength as it remained almost stationary over the Philippine Sea.

In its 11 a.m. update on Tuesday, May 12, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as of 10 a.m.,the center of “Ambo” was estimated 385 km east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte.

PAGASA said it is packing maximum winds of up to 55 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

Within 24 hours, PAGASA said the trough of “Ambo” will bring scattered light to moderate with at times heavy rainshowers during thunderstorms over Mindanao.

Residents in these areas were advised to take precautionary measures and continue monitoring for updates.

“Flooding and rain-induced landslides may occur in highly to very highly susceptible areas during heavy or prolonged rainfall,” PAGASA said.

Moderate to rough seas, it added, will be experienced over the eastern seaboards of Eastern Visayas and Caraga, which means fisherfolk and those with small seacraft should not venture out into these areas.

PAGASA said a Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal #1 may be raised over portions of Eastern Visayas today, “in anticipation of potentially strong winds.”

“Ambo,” it added, was forecast to intensify into a Tropical Storm within 24 hours.