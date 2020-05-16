“Ambo” maintains strength as it moves over W. PHL Sea

(Eagle News)–“Ambo” has maintained its strength as it continues to move north-northwestward over the West Philippine Sea.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as of 1 p.m., “Ambo” was estimated 75 km west northwest of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, packing maximum sustained winds of up to 65 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kp.

It is moving north north northwest at 25 kph.

Signal no. 2 remans hoisted to over Ilocos Norte, while Apayao, Abra, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the northwestern portion of Cagayan (Santa Praxedes, Claveria, Sanchez Mira, Pamplona, Abulug, Ballesteros) are under Signal no. 1.

Today, moderate to heavy rains are expected over Cagayan Valley.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are forecast over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and the northern portions of Aurora and Zambales.

Sea travel is risky for all types of seacrafts over the seaboards of areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals #2 and #1 and the east coast of Quezon including Polillo Islands.

PAGASA said “Ambo” is likely to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Monday afternoon.