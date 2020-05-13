“Ambo” intensifies into severe tropical storm; more areas under Signal No. 1

(Eagle News)–More areas are under tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 as “Ambo” intensified into a severe tropical storm on Wednesday, May 13.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Sorsogon, Ticao Island, Catanduanes, and the southern portion of Albay particularly Oas, Tabaco, Ligao City, Pio Duran, Guinobatan, Malilipot, Jovellar, Camalig, Santo Domingo, Bacacay, Rapu-rapu, Daraga, Legazpi, Manito are under the storm signal.

Signal No. 1 is also hoisted over Northern Samar, in Calbayog, Sta. Margarita, Gandara, Matuguinao, Pagsanghan, San Jorge, San Jose De Buan, Tarangnan, Catbalogan City, Jiabong, Motiong, San Sebastian, Paranas, Hinabangan; and in the northern portion of Eastern Samar, specifically in Jipapad, Arteche, Maslog, Oras, San Policarpio, Dolores, Can-avid, Taft, Sulat, San Julian and Borongan City.

PAGASA said as of 4 p.m. today, the center of “Ambo” was estimated 315 kilometers east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar.

“Ambo” is packing maximum sustained winds of up to 95 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 115 kph.

It is moving in a west-northwest direction at 10 kph., and may further intensify as it approaches the Eastern Visayas-Bicol Region area.

Tonight, PAGASA said scattered light to moderate with at times heavy rainshowers during thunderstorms are expected over Eastern Visayas.

Rough seas will be experienced over the eastern seaboard of Bicol Region and the northern and eastern seaboards of Eastern Visayas today, which means sea travel is risky over these areas.

Tomorrow, moderate to heavy rains are forecast over Eastern Visayas, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, and Masbate.