Almost 300 Filipinos repatriated recently by PHL Embassy in Lebanon: DFA

(Eagle News)–Almost 300 overseas Filipinos were repatriated by the Philippine Embassy in Lebanon recently, its largest batch of repatriates so far, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

According to the department, the 280 overseas Filipinos who were sent home on Sept. 12 were primarily composed of undocumented and distressed Filipinos in Lebanon.

Two Filipinos from Lebanon with medical conditions, as well as five repatriates from Syria also joined the sweeper flights which first landed in Manama, Bahrain before proceeding to the Philippines.

With the repatriation flight, the Philippine Embassy sent home two-thirds of its shelter wards housed in its Migrant Worker and Other Filipinos Resource Center (MWOFRC), which had been functioning at maximum capacity for some time, the department said.

The department said the repatriates were received and given assistance by the Department’s Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs (DFA-OUMWA) personnel.