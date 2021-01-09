Alleged NPA leader arrested in QC

(Eagle News) — A high-ranking official of the New People’s Army wanted for murder in Tagbilaran, Bohol was arrested in Quezon City, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, Allan Morales, deputy secretary of the Regional Committee of the Negros-Cebu-Bohol-Siquijor (NCBS) Regional Committee of the CPP-NPA-NDF, was nabbed by a composite police-military team in Barangay Payatas B at noon on Wednesday.

The PNP said Morales was the subject of a warrant of arrest issued by Sisinio C. Virtudazo, presiding judge of Branch 4 of the Regional Trial Court of Tagbilaran City.

Citing reports from Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Director, Police Major General Joel Napoleon Coronel, PNP Chief Debold Sinas said agents also confiscated from Morales eight barrel assemblies for an M4 assault rifle; one fragmentation hand grenade; one KG9 9mm submachine gun with one magazine and 22 pieces of 9mm ammunition; and one caliber .45 pistol with one magazine assembly loaded with seven rounds of cal.45.

Morales, who uses the aliases Joseph Erwin Rimando, Alvin Advincula, Budlat and Dante Morales, was also secretary of the Regional Peasant Sugar Workers Bureau (RPSWB) of Negros, and former Secretary of Regional Committee for Central Visayas and the former Secretary of the National Youth Student Bureau, the PNP said.