All tropical cyclone wind signals lifted; Typhoon “Bising” still moving away from Luzon landmass

(Eagle News) — All tropical cyclone wind signals have been lifted as Typhoon “Bising” accelerated and moved northeastward, away from the Luzon landmass.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said tropical cyclone winds of at least strong breeze to near gale in strength, however, will extend outward up to 320 km from the center of the typhoon, located 490 km east of Basco, Batanes or 495 km east of Itbayat.

Destructive typhoon-force winds will extend outward up to 50 km from the center of the typhoon, PAGASA said.

Meanwhile, rough to very rough will be experienced over the northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon.

Moderate to rough seas are expected over the eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon.

“Bising” will continue to weaken throughout the remainder of the forecast period.

PAGASA said it is forecast to be downgraded to a severe tropical storm category tomorrow and a tropical storm category on Saturday before it becomes into an extratropical cyclone outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Monday (April 26).