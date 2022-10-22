All tropical cyclone wind signals lifted as “Obet” traverses Philippine Sea

(Eagle News)–All tropical cyclone wind signals have been lifted as “Obet” continues to move westward over the Philippine Sea.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, “Obet” is now located 240 kilometers west of Basco, Batanes.

It is unlikely to bring heavy rainfall over any part of the country.

PAGASA said under the influence of the surge of the northeast monsoon and the tropical depression, however, a marine gale warning remains in effect over the northern seaboard of Northern Luzon.

“Obet” is forecast to continue moving westward in the next 12 hours and may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday afternoon.

It is forecast to remain a tropical depression in the next 36 hours.