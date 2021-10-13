All tropical cyclone wind signals lifted as “Maring” continues to move away from PHL

Monsoon rains still expected in parts of the country, PAGASA says

(Eagle News) — All tropical cyclone wind signals have been lifted as Severe Tropical Storm “Maring” continues to move away from the country.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, monsoon rains, however, are still possible over Bataan, Zambales, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan within the next 24 hours.

Gusty conditions due to the southwest monsoon being enhanced by “Maring” also remain likely over MIMAROPA, Western Visayas, Bicol Region, and extreme Northern Luzon, and possible over the rest of Luzon, the weather bureau said.

Moderate to rough seas will also prevail over the remaining seaboards of Luzon, and the western seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao.

According to PAGASA, “Maring” is so far estimated 765 km west of Calayan, Cagayan outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

It is moving west northwest at 30 kph.