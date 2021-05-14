All tropical cyclone wind signals lifted as “Crising” weakens into LPA

(Eagle News) — “Crising” has weakened into a low pressure area.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result, all tropical cyclone wind signals are lifted.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains, however, may still be experienced over Zamboanga Peninsula, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao City, Davao del Sur, Cotabato, Maguindanao, Bukidnon, Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, and Misamis Occidental, with the LPA estimated in the vicinity of Piagapo, Lanao del Sur.

The weather bureau said the LPA will continue moving westward or west northwestward and emerge over the Sulu Sea in the next six to 12 hours.

Isolated flash flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible during heavy or prolonged rainfall, PAGASA said.

“Adjacent or nearby areas may also experience flooding in the absence of such rainfall occurrence due to surface runoff or swelling of river channels,” it added.