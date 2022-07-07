All systems go for design, construction of Samal Island-Davao City Connector, DPWH says

(Eagle News) — It’s all systems go for the design and construction of the Samal Island-Davao City Connector, the Department of Public Works and Highways said.

The DPWH made the announcement after a launching ceremony of the project to be funded by Official Development Assistance (ODA) from China held on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) in Pasay City.

DPWH Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan said the toll-free, four-lane Samal Island-Davao City road will connect Samal and the Davao City, for a travel time of five minutes for the around 25,000 vehicles traversing these areas on a daily basis.

Crossing over Pakiputan Strait, the road has a width of 24 meters and a vertical navigational clearance up to 47 meters.

It will also be supported by two pylons with a height of 73 meters, the DPWH said.

The P23.039-billion project is the first loan agreement between the Government of the Philippines and the People’s Republic of China for an infrastructure project under the implementation of the DPWH Unified Project Management Office (UPMO) Operations, the DPWH said.