All storm signals lifted as TD “Carina” slows down, moves in northwest direction

(Eagle News) — All tropical cyclone wind signals have been lifted as Tropical Depression “Carina” slows down and moves in a northwest direction on Tuesday afternoon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said coastal areas in Extreme Northern Luzon, however, may experience intermittent gusts with the center of “Carina” at 140 kilometers west northwest of Basco, Batanes.

PAGASA said it is packing maximum winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph as it moves slowly.

Moderate to rough seas will also be experienced over the seaboards of Batanes, Ilocos Norte, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, and Isabela in the next 24 hours.

Those with small seacraft are advised not to venture out to sea.

According to the weather bureau, “Carina” is forecast to weaken into a Low Pressure Area tonight or tomorrow morning.