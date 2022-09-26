All storm signals lifted as “Karding” traverses West PHL Sea

PAGASA says monsoon rains still possible

(Eagle News) — Storm signals have been lifted but monsoon rains are still possible, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said.

According to PAGASA, Typhoon “Karding” is now over the West Philippine Sea and has slightly intensified.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 140 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 170 kph.

In the next 24 hours, then, occasional monsoon rains are possible over the western sections of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Visayas.

Under the influence of “Karding” and the enhanced southwest monsoon, PAGASA said moderate to rough seas may also prevail over the western seaboards of the country.

PAGASA said “Karding” will continue moving its westward track towards Vietnam.

On the forecast track, it will exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility tonight.

“Considering these developments, the public and disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned are advised to take all necessary measures to protect life and property,” PAGASA said.