All storm signals lifted as “Dante” moves over the West PHL Sea

(Eagle News) — All storm signals have now been lifted even as “Dante” maintained its strength while moving northwestward over the West Philippine Sea.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said a gale warning, however, is still in effect over the northern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon, with “Dante” estimated 205 km west northwest of Dagupan City, Pangasinan or 190 km west southwest of Sinait, Ilocos Sur.

PAGASA said “Dante” is packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center, gustiness up to 90 kph, with a central pressure of 998 hPa.

Moderate to rough seas, on the other hand, will be experienced over the western seaboard of Northern Luzon.

Mariners of small seacraft were advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea.

According to the weather bureau, “Dante” will continue moving generally north northwestward or northward in the next 12 hours before turning north northeastward tomorrow morning and northeastward tomorrow afternoon or evening.

It will be over the Bashi Channel tomorrow afternoon or evening.

PAGASA said “Dante” is forecast to remain tropical storm in the next 12 hours and will weaken into a tropical depression tomorrow and then into a remnant low on Saturday.