All SC circulars, orders related to COVID-19 to remain effective until end of extended ECQ: spokesperson

(Eagle News) — All Supreme Court circulars and orders related to the coronavirus disease 2019 shall be effective until the end of the extended enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.

SC spokesperson Brian Keith Hosaka made the announcement on Tuesday, April 7, after the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases confirmed President Rodrigo Duterte’s approval of the extension of the ECQ until April 30.

The ECQ was supposed to last until April 13.

“We will be releasing the corresponding orders once they have been signed by the Chief Justice,” Hosaka said.

He added the SC’s annual summer session in Baguio has also been cancelled.

No decision has been made yet, however, on whether the April 15 special session will be moved to another date, he said.

Earlier, the SC ordered the physical closure of courts, and allowed the online filing of cases and bail. With a report from Moira Encina