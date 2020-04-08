PAL cancels all domestic, international flights until April 30

(Eagle News)–Philippine Airlines has cancelled all its domestic and international flights until April 30.

According to PAL, the cancellation was due to the extended enhanced community quarantine announced by the government on Monday, April 6.

“We plan to resume flying by May 1, if the situation allows,” PAL said.

Affected passengers may make conversions to their travel vouchers, rebook or reroute or refund.

Processing of the requests of those affected due to the cancellation of flights from March 15 to April 30 may take place even after ECQ or even after the flight.

Those whose flights have not been affected but wish to make changes to their bookings should do so at least seven days before the flight departure.