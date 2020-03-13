All Metro Manila courts to operate with skeletal workforce from March 15 to April 12

Courts outside NCR to continue to operate beginning March 19

(Eagle News)–All courts in Metro Manila will temporarily operate only with a skeletal workforce, the Supreme Court announced on Friday, Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta announced on Friday, March 13.

Administrative circular number 30-2020 signed by the chief justice said this was effective March 15 to April 12.

“All judges and justices must be on standby to act on and hear urgent matters,” the circular said.

Courts outside Metro Manila, the circular said, shall continue to operate beginning March 19.

The Philippines has so far recorded 52 cases, with five deaths. With a report from Moira Encina