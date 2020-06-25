All Makati courts physically closed from June 25 to July 8

Judges, court personnel to undergo 14-day quarantine

(Eagle News)–All Makati courts will be physically closed from June 25 to July 8.

A memorandum from Regional Trial Court Executive Judge Elmo Alameda and Metropolitan Trial Court Jackie Crisologo Saguisag said the Offices of the Clerk of Courts will also be closed during the period when all judges and personnel will be in quarantine.

The memo said this was approved by the Supreme Court’s Office of the Court Administrator and a “necessary safety measure” after a court employee who underwent rapid testing tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 antibody.

The employee, the memo said, also has relatives working in court.

Another employee has been classified as a person under investigation, the memo said, noting that both employees are slated to undergo swab tests.

“Meantime, the courts concerned are advised to conduct contact tracing. Should anyone develop symptoms, please report to your respective barangay health officer and inform the undersigned immediately,” the memo said.

According to the memo, court operations shall continue, and courts may be contacted through their respective hotlines and emails.

Courts may also conduct video conference hearings and accept pleadings through electronic filing.

“In these trying times, we urge everyone to strictly observe the quarantine period for our collective safety and well-being,” the memo said.