All international flights to Mactan to be diverted to NAIA from May 29 to June 5: Palace

(Eagle News) — All international flights bound for Mactan-Cebu International Airport shall be diverted to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City from May 29 to June 5.

This is based on a memorandum issued by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea on May 27, upon the orders of President Rodrigo Duterte.

The President gave the order after Cebu defied the mandatory COVID-19 testing of all passengers seven days after arrival in the country, as contained in the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases Resolution 116-A.

Under the resolution, all inbound passengers from abroad should undergo quarantine of a total of 10 days quarantine in a facility, including the seventh day during which they are supposed to be tested.

The remaining four days can be completed under home quarantine.

In staying away from the approach, Cebo Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia had said the rule was “repressive.”

The memorandum reiterated the national government’s order for all relevant agencies to enforce the current testing and quarantine protocols approved by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases in all ports of entry “regardless of any specific protocols that may be issued by local government units to the contrary.”

“Heads of departments shall ensure that all offices and instrumentalities under or attached to their departments abide by this directive, while the Department of the Interior and Local Government shall enforce compliance with respect to LGUs,” the memorandum said.

It said the Department of Transportation, through the Manila International Airport Authority, shall ensure the smooth diversion of flights.