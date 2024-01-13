Aliño sworn in as new SBMA administrator

(Eagle News)–The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority has a new administrator.

President Bongbong Marcos swore in businessman Eduardo Aliño to the post on Friday, Jan. 12, replacing Jonathan Tan, who took his oath as undersecretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

Aliño is the chair of the Subic Bay Yacht Club.

He is also the president and chair of the S.T.A.R. Group of Companies, and of Subic Bay Freeport Grain Terminal Services Inc. and Mega Equipment International Corp.

Tan, meanwhile, owns JDT Construction and Supply and is the president of JDT Trading.

He is also a former mayor of Pandan, Antique.