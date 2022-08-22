Alert level over Mayon Volcano raised

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the alert level over Mayon Volcano to 1 following what it said was low-level unrest.

PHIVOLCS came to the conclusion after ground deformation was observed on top of some low-frequency volcanic earthquakes earlier this year.

PHIVOLCS said through visual and camera monitoring, it detected that the “remnant lava dome emplaced towards the end of the 2018 eruption has undergone a change in morphology and slight extrusion” between June 6 and August 20, 2022.

It said the short-lived spikes in the number of low-frequency volcanic earthquakes were detected from May 26 to June 20.

“These observation parameters indicate that volcanic gas-induced pressurization at the shallow depths of the edifice may be occurring, causing the summit dome of Mayon to be pushed out,” it said.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that entry into the 6-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone of the Mayon Volcano is strictly prohibited.

“Phivolcs-DOST is closely monitoring Mayon Volcano’s activity and any new development will be immediately communicated to all concerned,” it said