Alert level 4 still hoisted over Taal as it emits steam-laden plumes 50 to 500 meters high

(Eagle News)–An alert level 4 remains hoisted over Taal, which has been emitting white steam-laden plumes 50 to 500 meters high.

In its latest bulletin on Friday, Jan. 24, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said sulfur dioxide emission was measured at an average of 224 tons per day.

PHIVOLCS said the Philippine Seismic Network (PSN) plotted 738 volcanic earthquakes since 1 p.m. on January 12.

Of these, 176 of these registered at magnitudes 1.2 to 4.1 and were felt at Intensities I to V.

Since 5 a.m. on Jan. 23 until 5 a.m. today, there were seven volcanic earthquakes plotted that registered at magnitudes 1.2 to 2.7 with no felt event.

For the past 24 hours, the Taal Volcano Network, which can record small earthquakes undetectable by the PSN, recorded 486 volcanic earthquakes including four low-frequency earthquakes.

“Such intense activity likely signifies continuous magmatic intrusion beneath the Taal edifice, which may lead to further eruptive activity,” PHIVOLCS said.

PHIVOLCS reiterated a total evacuation from Taal volcano island and high-risk areas within the 14-km radius from Taal and from along the Pansipit River Valley where fissuring has been observed.

Based on PAGASA wind forecast, if the eruption plume remains below five km, ash will be drifted to the municipalities west and northwest of the main crater.

However, if a major eruption occurs during the day and the eruption column exceeds 7 km, ash will also be drifted over the western parts of Laguna and Quezon provinces.

Residents around the volcano are advised to guard against the effects of heavy and prolonged ashfall.

PHIVOLCS said civil aviation authorities must advise pilots to avoid the airspace around Taal volcano.