Alert level 4 still hoisted over Taal as it continues its seismic activity

(Eagle News)–An alert level 4 remains hoisted over Taal on Saturday, Jan. 25, as it continues its seismic activity.

In its latest bulletin on Saturday, Jan. 25, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the Philippine Seismic Network recorded 744 volcanic earthquakes since 1 p.m. of January 12.

Of these, PHIVOLCS said 176 registered at magnitudes 1.2 to 4.1 and were felt at Intensities I to V.

Since 5 a.m. on January 24 until 5 a.m. today, PHIVOLCS said there were six volcanic earthquakes plotted that registered at magnitudes 1.5 to 2.3 with no felt event.

For the past 24 hours, the Taal Volcano Network, which can record small earthquakes undetectable by the PSN, also recorded 420 volcanic earthquakes including eleven low-frequency earthquakes.

“Seismic activity likely signifies magmatic intrusion beneath the Taal edifice that may lead to eruptive activity,” PHIVOLCS said.

PHIVOLCS said activity in the main crater in the past 24 hours has been characterized by weak to moderate emission of white steam-laden plumes 100 to 800 meters high.

Sulfur dioxide emission was measured at an average of 409 tons per day.

PHIVOLCS reiterated its recommendation for a total evacuation from Taal Volcano Island and high-risk areas within the 14-kilometer radius and along the Pansipit River Valley where fissuring has been observed.

Residents around the volcano were also advised to guard against the effects of heavy and prolonged ashfall.

Civil aviation authorities must advise pilots to avoid the airspace around Taal Volcano, PHIVOLCS added.