Alert level 3 still hoisted over Taal volcano as it continues to spew steam-laden plumes

Earthquakes also recorded

(Eagle News)–An alert level 3 remains hoisted over Taal volcano as it continued to spew steam-laden plumes 50 to 100 meters tall.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said Taal continued its seismic activity as well, with the Taal Volcano Network recording 153 volcanic earthquakes including two low-frequency events.

“These earthquakes signify magmatic activity beneath the Taal edifice that could lead to eruptive activity at the main crater,” PHIVOLCS said.

Sulfur dioxide emission was measured at an average of 97 tons per day.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that “sudden steam-driven and even weak phreatomagmatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, ashfall, and lethal volcanic gas expulsions can still occur and threaten areas within Taal Volcano Island and nearby lakeshores.”

It reitrated its its recommendationtion that entry into the Taal Volcano Island as well as into areas over Taal Lake and communities west of the island within a seven-kilometer radius from the Main Crater shouls be strictly prohibited.

Local government units were also advised to assess areas outside the seven-kilometer radius for damages and road accessibilities and to strengthen preparedness, contingency and communication measures in case of renewed unrest.

Civil aviation authorities were also told to advise pilots to avoid flying close to the volcano.