Alert level 3 still hoisted over Taal; steam-laden plumes, quakes monitored

(Eagle News)–Alert level 3 remains hoisted over Taal as it continues to spew steam-laden plumes and its seismic activity.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said activity in the main crater in the past 24 hours has been characterized by weak emission of steam-laden plumes 50 to 100 meters tall.

Sulfur dioxide emission was measured at an average of 55 tons per day on February 4.

PHIVOLCS said the Taal Volcano Network recorded 156 volcanic earthquakes including two low-frequency events and eighteen harmonic tremors with durations of one to three minutes.

“These earthquakes signify magmatic activity beneath the Taal edifice that could lead to eruptive activity at the main crater,” PHIVOLCS said.

PHIVOLCS warned the “sudden steam-driven and even weak phreatomagmatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, ashfall, and lethal volcanic gas expulsions” can still occur and threaten areas within Taal Volcano Island and nearby lakeshores.

It also reiterated its recommendation that entry into the Taal Volcano Island as well as into areas over Taal Lake and communities west of the island within a seven-kilometer radius from the main crater must be strictly prohibited.

Local government units are advised to assess areas outside the seven-kilometer radius for damages and road accessibilities and to strengthen preparedness, contingency and communication measures in case of renewed unrest.

People are also advised to observe precautions due to ground displacement across fissures, frequent ashfall and minor earthquakes.

Civil aviation authorities were advised to tell pilots to avoid flying close to the volcano.