Alert level 3 still hoisted over Taal; seismic activity, steam emissions continue

(Eagle News)–An alert level 3 has been hoisted over Taal as it continues to spew steam and its seismic activity.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said activity in the main crater in the past 24 hours has been characterized by weak emission of steam-laden plumes rising 50 to 100 meters high.

Sulfur dioxide emission was measured at an average of 105 tons per day on February 10.

The Taal Volcano Network, on the other hand, recorded 87 volcanic earthquakes including one low frequency event and two harmonic tremors with durations of one to three minutes.

“These earthquakes signify magmatic activity beneath the Taal edifice that could lead to eruptive activity at the main crater,” PHIVOLCS said.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that “sudden steam-driven and even weak phreatomagmatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, ashfall, and lethal volcanic gas expulsions can still occur and threaten areas within Taal Volcano Island and nearby lakeshores.”

It reiterated its recommendation that entry into the Taal Volcano Island as well as into areas over Taal Lake and communities west of the island within a seven-kilometer radius from the main crater be strictly prohibited.

Local government units were also advised to assess areas outside the seven-kilometer radius for “damages and road accessibilities and to strengthen preparedness, contingency and communication measures in case of renewed unrest.”

People were told to observe “precautions due to ground displacement across fissures, frequent ashfall and minor earthquakes.”

Civil aviation authorities must advise pilots to avoid flying close to the volcano, PHIVOLCS said.