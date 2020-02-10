Alert level 3 still hoisted over Taal; quakes, emissions continue

(Eagle News)–An alert level 3 remains hoisted over Taal volcano as it continues to spew steam-laden plumes and sulfur dioxide, and its seismic activity continues.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the weak emission of steam-laden plumes rising 20 to 50 meters high took place in the last 24 hours.

Sulfur dioxide emission was measured at an average of 116 tons per day on February 8.

The Taal Volcano Network, PHIVOLCS said, recorded 77 volcanic earthquakes including eleven harmonic tremors with durations of one to four minutes.

“These earthquakes signify magmatic activity beneath the Taal edifice that could lead to eruptive activity at the main crater,” PHIVOLCS said.

PHIVOLCS reiterated that “sudden steam-driven and even weak phreatomagmatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, ashfall, and lethal volcanic gas expulsions can still occur and threaten areas within Taal Volcano Island and nearby lakeshores.”

Entry into the Taal Volcano Island as well as into areas over Taal Lake and communities west of the island within a seven-kilometer radius from the main crater must be strictly prohibited, PHIVOLCS said.

. Local government units were also advised to assess areas outside the seven-kilometer radius for “damages and road accessibilities and to strengthen preparedness, contingency and communication measures in case of renewed unrest.”

People were also told to observe precautions due to “ground displacement across fissures, frequent ashfall and minor earthquakes.”

Civil aviation authorities must advise pilots to avoid flying close to the volcano, PHIVOLCS added.