Alert level 3 still hoisted over Taal; plumes, quakes monitored

(Eagle News) — An alert level 3 remains hoisted over Taal as it continues to spew steam-laden plumes 500 to 700 meters tall.

In its bulletin on Friday, Jan. 31, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said although sulfur dioxide was below instrumental detection, the Philippine Seismic Network plotted 763 volcanic earthquakes since 1 p.m. of Jan. 12, when the phreatic eruption took place.

Over 100, or 177 of these registered at magnitudes 1.2 to 4.1, and were felt at intensities I to V.

Since 5 a.m. on Jan. 29 until 5 a.m. today, PHIVOLCS said there were seven volvanic earthquakes plotted that registered at magnitudes 1.7 to 2.5 but with no felt event.

For the past 24 hours, the Taal Volcano Network, which can record small earthquakes undetectable by PSN, on the other hand, recorded 116 volcanic earthquakes including two low-frequency events.

“These earthquakes signify magmatic activity beneath the Taal edifice that could lead to eruptive activity at the main crater,” PHIVOLCS said.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that “sudden, steam-driven and even weak phreatomagmatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, ashfall and lethal volcanic gas expulsions” can still occur and threaten areas within the Taal volcano island and nearby lakeshores.

Entry into Taal volcano island and in areas in Taal lake and communities west of the island within a seven-kilometer radius from the main crater is also banned.

PHIVOLCS said aviation authorities should also advise pilots against flying close to the volcano.