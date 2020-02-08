Alert level 3 still hoisted over Taal as steam emissions, quakes continue

(Eagle News)–An alert level 3 remains hoisted over Taal as it continues to spew steam-laden plumes and its seismic activity, and steaming continued to be observed in vent fissures.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the moderate emission of the white to dirty white steam-laden plumes rising 200 to 300m high took place in the last 24 hours.

PHIVOLCS said the steaming was currently ongoing in the fissure vents along the Daang Kastila trail .

Sulfur dioxide emission was measured at an average of 54 tons per day on February 7, PHIVOLCS said.

According to PHIVOLCS, the Taal Volcano Network recorded 115 volcanic earthquakes including three low-frequency events.

“These earthquakes signify magmatic activity beneath the Taal edifice that could lead to eruptive activity at the main crater,” PHIVOLCS said.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that “sudden steam-driven and even weak phreatomagmatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, ashfall, and lethal volcanic gas expulsions can still occur and threaten areas within Taal Volcano Island and nearby lakeshores.”

It also reiterated its recommendation that entry into the Taal Volcano Island as well as into areas over Taal Lake and communities west of the island within a seven-kilometer radius from the main crater should be strictly prohibited.

“Local government units are advised to assess areas outside the seven-kilometer radius for damages and road accessibilities and to strengthen preparedness, contingency and communication measures in case of renewed unrest,” PHIVOLCS said.

People were also advised to observe precautions due to “ground displacement across fissures, frequent ashfall and minor earthquakes.”

Civil aviation authorities were also told to advise pilots to avoid flying close to the volcano.