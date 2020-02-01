Alert level 3 still hoisted over Taal as quakes, plumes continue to be monitored

(Eagle News)–An alert level 3 remains hoisted over Taal as it continued its seismic activity.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the Taal Volcano Network recorded 182 volcanic earthquakes including one low-frequency event and one harmonic tremor that lasted 3 minutes.

“These earthquakes signify magmatic activity beneath the Taal edifice that could lead to eruptive activity at the main crater,” PHIVOLCS said.

According to PHIVOLCS, activity in the main crater in the past 24 hours has been characterized by wispy to weak emission of white to dirty white steam-laden plumes 50 meters tall.

Sulfur dioxide emission was measured at an average of 65 tons per day.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that “sudden steam-driven and even weak phreatomagmatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, ashfall, and lethal volcanic gas expulsions can still occur and threaten areas within Taal Volcano Island and nearby lakeshores.”

It reiterated its recommendation for entry into the Taal Volcano Island as well as into areas over Taal Lake and communities west of the island within a seven-kilometer radius from the main crater to be strictly prohibited.

Local government units were also advised to assess areas outside the seven-kilometer radius for damages and road accessibilities and to strengthen preparedness, contingency and communication measures in any eventuality.

PHIVOLCS also advised people to observe precautions due to ground displacement across fissures, frequent ashfall and minor earthquakes, while communities beside active river channels particularly where ash from the main eruption phase has been thickly deposited should increase vigilance when there is heavy and prolonged rainfall.

Civil aviation authorities should advise pilots to avoid flying close to the volcano, PHIVOLCS said.