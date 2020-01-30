Alert level 3 still hoisted over Taal as it spews steam-laden plumes

(Eagle News)–An alert level 3 remains hoisted over Taal as it continued to spew white steam-laden plumes 500 meters tall.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the Taal Volcano Network detected 137 volcanic earthquakes including two low-frequency events and one harmonic tremor that lasted for 97 seconds.

The Philippine Seismic Network recorded seven volcanic earthquakes with no felt event.

PHIVOLCS reiterated the ban on the entry into the Volcano Island and into areas over Taal Lake and west of the island within the seven-kilometer radius from the main crater.

It also reminded the public of hazardous events that could take place in the vicinity of Taal Volcano Island and nearby lake shores.