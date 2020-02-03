Alert level 3 still hoisted over Taal as it spews steam-laden plumes 800 meters high

Earthquakes also monitored

(Eagle News)–Alert level 3 remains hoisted over Taal as it continues to spew steam-laden plumes and seismic activity.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the moderate to voluminous emission of dirty-white to white steam-laden plumes rising 800 meters high was monitored in the last 24 hours.

Sulfur dioxide emission was measured at an average of 97 tons per day on February 1.

Taal Volcano’s seismic monitoring network, on the other hand, recorded 134 volcanic earthquakes during the 24-hour observation period including one low-frequency event.

Two of these events which took place at 4:20 a.m and 5:42 a.m registered respectively at magnitudes 3.2 and 2.3.

The first was felt at Intensity IV in Laurel and Agoncillo, Intensity III in Lemery, Batangas and Intensity II in Tagaytay City.

“These earthquakes signify magmatic activity beneath the Taal edifice that could lead to eruptive activity at the main crater,” PHIVOLCS said.

PHIVOLCS said “sudden steam-driven and even weak phreatomagmatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, ashfall, and lethal volcanic gas expulsions” can still occur and threaten areas within Taal Volcano Island and nearby lakeshores.

PHIVOLCS reiterated its recommendation for entry into the Taal Volcano Island as well as into areas over Taal Lake and communities west of the island within a seven-kilometer radius from the main crater to be strictly prohibited.