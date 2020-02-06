Alert level 3 still hoisted over Taal as emission of steam-laden plumes, seismic activity continue

(Eagle News)–An alert level 3 remains hoisted over Taal volcano as it continues to emit steam-laden plumes 50 to 100 meters high.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said in its latest bulletin on Thursday, Feb. 6 ,that the Taal Volcano Network also recorded 132 volcanic earthquakes including three low-frequency events and eleven harmonic tremors.

PHIVOLCS said the tremors continued for two to three minutes.

“These earthquakes signify magmatic activity beneath the Taal edifice that could lead to eruptive activity at the main crater,” PHIVOLCS said.

Sulfur dioxide emission was below instrumental detection.

PHIVOLCS warned the public that “sudden steam-driven and even weak phreatomagmatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, ashfall, and lethal volcanic gas expulsions can still occur and threaten areas within Taal Volcano Island and nearby lakeshores.”

PHIVOLCS also reiterated its recommendation for entry into the Taal Volcano Island and into areas over Taal Lake and communities west of the island within a seven-kilometer radius from the main crater to be strictly prohibited.

Local government units were also advised to assess areas outside the seven-kilometer radius for damages and road accessibilities.

“People are also advised to observe precautions due to ground displacement across fissures, frequent ashfall and minor earthquakes,” PHIVOLCS said.

Civil aviation authorities, PHIVOLCS said, should also advise pilots to avoid flying close to the volcano.