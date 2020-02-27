Alert level 2 still hoisted over Taal as it emits steam-laden plumes 300 meters high

(Eagle News)–An alert level 2 remained hoisted over Taal on Thursday, Feb. 27.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology made the report as it announced monitoring a moderate emission of steam-laden plumes that rose 300 meters between 9 p.m. yesterday and 3 a.m. today.

PHIVOLCS said intermittent weak steaming activity occurred throughout the rest of the observation period.

The Taal Volcano Network also recorded 34 volcanic earthquakes “associated with rock fracturing processes beneath and around the edifice,” PHIVOLCS said.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, and others may threaten areas within Taal volcano island and its coast.

People were advised to observe precautions.