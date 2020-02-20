Alert level 2 still hoisted over Taal

(Eagle News)–An alert level 2 is maintained over Taal on Thursday, Feb. 20.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said activity in the main crater in the past 24 hours has been characterized by “weak emission of steam-laden plumes rising 50 to 100 meters high.”

Sulfur dioxide emission was “below instrumental detection due to weak plume activity,” PHIVOLCS said.

According to PHIVOLCS, the Taal Volcano Network recorded 25 volcanic earthquakes, one of which was felt at 7:36 p.m. and with Intensity II in Barangay Bilibinwang, Agoncillo, Batangas.

“These events that occurred during the 24-hour observation period are associated with rock fracturing processes beneath and around the edifice,” PHIVOLCS said.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, ashfall and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within Taal Volcano Island (TVI) and along its coast.”

PHIVOLCS recommended that entry into TVI, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone, be strictly prohibited.

Local government units were also advised to “additionally assess previously evacuated areas within the seven-kilometer radius for damages and road accessibilities and to strengthen preparedness, contingency and communication measures in case of renewed unrest.”