Alert level 2 maintained over Taal today

(Eagle News)–Alert level 2 remains hoisted over Taal today.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said activity in the main crater in the past 24 hours has been characterized by weak emission of steam-laden plumes rising 50 to 100 meters high.

Sulfur dioxide emission was below instrumental detection due to weak plume activity.

PHIVOLCS said the Taal Volcano Network recorded 77 volcanic earthquakes,which could mean magmatic activity beneath the Taal edifice that could lead to eruptive activity at the main crater.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, ashfall and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within (Taal Volcano island) and along its coast.”

PHIVOLCS recommended that entry into the island and Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone be strictly prohibited.

Local government units were also advised to “additionally assess previously evacuated areas within the seven-kilometer radius for damages and road accessibilities and to strengthen preparedness, contingency and communication measures in case of renewed unrest.”

Civil aviation authorities must advise pilots to avoid flying close to the volcano, PHIVOLCS said.