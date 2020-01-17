Albayalde welcomes DOJ findings: “Finally, I will have my day in court”

(Eagle News)–Former Philippine National Police chief Oscar Albayalde welcomed the Department of Justice resolution that found probable cause to charge him with graft in connection with an allegedly anomalous anti-drugs operation in Pampanga in 2013.

“I welcome this development as the chance to once and for all clear my name in the proper forum,” Albayalde said in a statement.

Albayalde was accused of intervening in the cases filed against his men led by Rodney Baloyo over the raid, which the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group said saw Baloyo’s group declaring only 36 kilograms of the 200 kilograms of illegal drugs they had seized.

The CIDG believes the drugs that were supposedly not declared were recycled.

Albayalde resigned over the issue.

“My conscience remains clear and I am confident that the truth will bear me out in the end,” Albayalde said in hid statement.

“Finally, I will have my day in court,” he added.