Alba named new PNP spokesperson

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police has a new spokesperson.

PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar designated Police Colonel Roderick Augustus B. Alba to the post left vacated by Police Brigadier General Ronaldo E. Olay following his promotion.

Olay is now acting director for logistics in the PNP Directorial Staff.

Alba is a member of the Philippine National Police Academy “Tagapagpatupad” Class of 1992.

He was was erstwhile Deputy Director for Administration of the PNP Information Technology Management Service (ITMS).

He was also the officer-in-charge of the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (NOCPPO), Provincial Director of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (IPPO), Chief of the Regional Operations and Plans Division of the Police Regional Office 6, and held other command, staff and training assignments as a senior PNP officer, according to the PNP.

“My marching orders to Police Colonel Alba are to sustain PNP public information programs with utmost transparency and public accountability by ensuring public right to information; and to promote public information consciousness among PNP Units and personnel,” Eleazar said.