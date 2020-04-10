Aklan extends enhanced community quarantine to April 30

(Eagle News) — The enhanced community quarantine in Aklan province has been extended until April 30.

The extension was announced by Governor Florencio Miraflores in Executive Order No. 21, which also extends the effectivity period of the travel restrictions imposed on persons specified under Executive Order No. 19.

The enhanced community quarantine will last until 11:59 p.m. of April 30.

“All enforcement agencies are hereby called upon to continue the implementation of laws, memoranda orders and/or issuances promulgated by proper authorities,” Miraflores said.

So far, the province has recorded six COVID-19 cases, based on data from the Department of Health-Western Visayas.

The Philippines has confirmed over 4000 COVID-19 cases.