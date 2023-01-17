Aircraft gets stalled on NAIA runway; MIAA says no flights affected

(Eagle News) — An aircraft got stalled on a runway of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The Manila International Airport Authority said the King Air aircraft stalled at Runway 13/31 at 10:05 a.m. today.

The nine people on board—seven individuals and two crew members—were unharmed, MIAA said.

They were immediately assisted by the MIAA Rescue Team.

According to MIAA, the aircraft was successfully extracted at 10:43 a.m.

Clearing operations were done by the MIAA Airport Ground Operations Safety Division (AGOSD).

The runway was re-opened at 10:48 a.m.

No flights were affected during the emergency situation, MIAA said.