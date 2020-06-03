AirAsia to resume domestic flight ops on June 5

(Eagle News)–AirAsia will resume its domestic flight operations on June 5 instead.

The airline had said domestic flights would resume on June 3 following Metro Manila’s transition to a general community quarantine, but the Civil Aviation Board later ordered airlines to stop domestic flight operations in the meantime as the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases had yet to approve domestic air routes.

According to AirAsia, the “new resumption date is being set to give our guests enough time to consolidate needed documents for a smoother travel.”

“This is also based on new developments following coordination with our partners in the government, including local government units,” the airline said.

It said the resumption of services will initially be for key domestic routes and will gradually increase to include international destinations by July 1.

The Bureau of Immigration has said its operations are still downscaled at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport as international travel restrictions remain in place.