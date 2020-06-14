AirAsia releases updated list of flights

(Eagle News)–AirAsia has released its updated list of flights.

According to the local carrier, the following updated schedules are based on new developments following coordination with local partners in government, including local government units:

AirAsia said its domestic flights will be temporarily moved to terminal 3 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, from the previous location of terminal 4.

“The temporary suspension of terminal 4 operations is until further notice,” the local carrier said.

It said guests can expect enhanced safety measures throughout their trip, including pre-flight, in-flight, and arrival processes.

These include the mandatory wearing of face masks to be permitted to travel, amongst others.

“Guests are also advised to check and comply with measures implemented by local airport authorities for a smooth travel experience,” AirAsia said.

“The safety and wellbeing of our guests and Allstars remains AirAsia’s top priority. AirAsia is complying with advice and regulations from the local government, civil aviation authorities, global and local health agencies, including the World Health Organization,” it added.