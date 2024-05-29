“Aghon” now outside PAR

(Eagle News)–“Aghon” is now outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the center of Ewiniar, as it is called internationally, is so far located 1225 kilometers east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 120 kph near the center and a gustiness of 150 kph, moving northeastward at 35 kph.

According to PAGASA, although the typhoon is unlikely to directly bring a significant amount of rainfall over the Philippines in the next three days, it will partly influence the southwesterly windflow, bringing moderate to heavy rains over the western portions of Northern Luzon, Central Luzon and Mimaropa until tomorrow.

It is expected to move over the sea south of Japan.